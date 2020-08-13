PT: Silent Hills terrifying Playable Teaser turns 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exactly six years after the publication of PT on PS4, the community and many personalities of the videogame industry celebrate the anniversary by entrusting social media with a memory linked to the now historical Playable Teaser of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills.

Among the many professionals in the sector and video game enthusiasts who wanted to remember the surprise launch of PT on PlayStation Store, which took place on 12 August 2014, we find the reporter Geoff Keighley: the organizer of The Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest has in fact produced two "virtual bows" to pay homage to the visionary genius of his friend Hideo Kojima.

Also Cliff Bleszinski shared a thought "of his" on social media: the former author of Epic Games and father of the Gears of War series has linked himself to one of the numerous tweets commemorating the sixth anniversary of the release of PT to report that "it was officially the moment I realized that I couldn't handle such scary games anymore".

In recent years, several fans have tried to keep the memory of the canceled Silent Hills project alive by making amateur remakes of PT on PC: there are those who have even tried to recreate PC with LEGO bricks and a GoPro, also obtaining results. incredible. Others, on the other hand, preferred to continue to "draw from the source" in an attempt to discover the mysteries of PT by crossing the boundaries of the map of one of the more immersive horror experiences and terrifying the history of digital entertainment.