PT, beyond the confines of the corridor: modder explores the streets of Silent Hill in Kojima

The name of Lance McDonald it will certainly not sound new to fans of From Software's works: for some time now, in fact, the player has been exploring the most hidden meanders of Bloodborne.

Recently, however, the user has partially shifted his attention to P.T., the intriguing "Playable Teaser" with which Hideo Kojima, at the time of the collaboration with Konami, had revealed to the public that he was working on the Silent Hill franchise. The project, which later became subject to cancellation, counted on the participation of the director Guillermo Del Toro and the actor Norman Reedus and had attracted the interest of a significant audience of gamers.

Years after the cancellation of the project, P.T. it is remembered as an iconic content: it is therefore not surprising that several enthusiasts have dedicated themselves to its exploration, with the aim of reveal every secret. Among the latter we also find Lance McDonald, who after showing some intriguing contents of P.T. to the public, returned to publish a new video dedicated to silent Hill of Kojima.

Within the latter, available directly at the opening of this news, the user YouTube is dedicated to the exploration ofarea located outside the claustrophobic corridor in which most of the playable teaser is set. Lance McDonald ventures thus along the streets of the mysterious town visible only within the final cut-scene, which reveals the presence of Reedus as the protagonist.