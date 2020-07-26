Psychonauts 2: the Double Fine title has been officially postponed

Share it:

As you may have noticed during the afternoon, on the occasion of the presentation of the new trailer of Psychonauts 2 with the soundtrack of Jack Black in the background, the game Double Fine has been postponed again.

Announced in the now distant 2015 during The Game Awards, the project was initially funded thanks to a successful fundraising campaign on Fig and had a very complex development. The game was scheduled for 2019, but Microsoft's acquisition of Double Fine allowed the development team to take additional time and was therefore postponed a second time to 2020. However, it appears that the game has now undergone a third postponement, since the trailer shown today informs fans that the title will arrive during the 2021. Being a game optimized for Xbox Series X, it is very likely that the developers decided to take extra time to work on the technical improvements of the next-gen version.

We remind you that the game is currently only available on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Like all the products presented today, Psychonauts 2 will also support it Smart Delivery and will be available at launch in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.