Psychonauts 2: new gameplay scenes with the Jack Black soundtrack!

In the midst of the rich Xbox Games Showcase there was also room for Psychonatus 2 of Double Fine Productions, which not only returned to show up with new gameplay scenes, but also gained an unexpected singer …

The movie has in fact opened showing a couple that fans of the studio have already learned to love in the past, or that formed by Tim Schafer, Project Lead of Psychonauts 2 (as well as founder of the studio) and Jack Black! The actor, who has previously participated in Brutal Legend in the past, so he ventured into a piece of the soundtrack composed by Peter McConnell, who then acted as an accompaniment to the new game scenes that were shown.

You can also watch the video at the beginning of the news. Upon completion, it was also confirmed that Psychonauts 2, in addition to Xbox One and PC, will be launched also on Xbox Series X, platform on which it will offer graphic improvements. It will support Smart Delivery, and like all Xbox Game Studios games will be made available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass from the day of release, which unfortunately has not yet been revealed. Finally, remember that in the past Psychonauts 2 has also been confirmed for PS4.