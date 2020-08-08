Psychonauts 2: new gameplay remnants from a video featuring Jack Black

Share it:

After the announcement of the Psychonauts 2 soundtrack featuring Jack Black, the histrionic American actor and musician tries his hand at a developer demo of the Double Fine Productions platformer.

Officially confirmed during The Game Awards at the end of 2015, the development of Psychonauts 2 was affected by the acquisition of Double Fine by Microsoft (which we remember took place in mid-2019), with the Redmond technology giant who guaranteed the authors led by Tim Schafer additional funds to continue peacefully the work on the project.

There tech demo shown by Jack Black testifies to the progress made by the new subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios in the realization of even more psychedelic scenarios, with lots of areas to explore and a pantheon of very original secondary characters to infuse platform adventure with further uniqueness.

We therefore leave you to the new gameplay video of Psychonauts 2 (the real game scenes start from minute 1:45) and we are waiting to know the official launch date of the title on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as on Xbox Series X with graphic improvements accessible for free (along with the game) by Xbox Game Pass subscribers.