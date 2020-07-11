Psychonatus 2: if there are Boss Fights it is only thanks to Microsoft

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the multiple studies acquired by Microsoft in the past two years there is also Double Fine Productions, software house founded by Tim Schafer – father of works of the caliber of Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion and Grim Fandango – in 2000.

When the acquisition took place in June 2019, Psychonauts 2 was already in full swing. Apparently, however, not everything was going according to plan, given that Double Fine was about to run out of money (the nearly $ 4 million raised on Fig) and was getting ready to cut many things, including boss battles. "With Psychonauts 2 our budget was almost running out, so we had to cut a lot of things, like our boss fights", Tim Schafer confessed in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

Microsoft's intervention, however, proved providential. The liquidity injection guaranteed by thebelonging to the Xbox Games Studios family has allowed Tim & co to reintegrate boss battles. "In this way we were able to reintegrate them, and we realized that the players would have noticed their absence". The acquisition allowed Double Fine to continue on its way without disrupting the initial plans, but "without the fear of failing at any moment".



Although it is now an Xbox Game Studios game, Psychonauts 2 will also arrive on PlayStation 4, as well as on PC and Xbox One. The release is expected in 2020, but there is still no precise date.