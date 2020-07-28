PSP: watch out for batteries, some are swelling abnormally

Share it:

PSP is currently one of the trending topics on Twitter (especially in Japan) … how is it possible that the Sony portable console will be a topic of discussion in 2020? The reason is to be found in the battery-related discussions, in these days rise to the headlines.

According to various photographic testimonies (also confirmed by Kotaku and other authoritative newspapers) many PSP batteries they would literally swell anomalously enough to cause the plastic of the protective compartment to break, as shown by the shots of consoles with plastic well visible.

It is not clear if the problem affects only the older battery models or if the most recent lots (PSP remained in production until 2014 in Japan) still suffer from this problem, at the moment most reports seem to concern the batteries that they equipped the PSP models sold between 2004 and 2006 but there are those who assure to have bought the console in the following years and to have noticed anyway an anomalous swelling of the battery.

Difficult to have a clear picture of the situation, if you still have a working PSP we recommend you check the battery status immediately and to remove it from the special compartment if it is swollen.