PSN: the success of PlayStation in this generation is also due to the online service

In the last few hours I have appeared on Twitter's Daniel Ahmad, the now well-known analyst and insider, many reflections of great interest about the growing popularity of the brand PlayStation during the current generation.

Here is the analyst's opinion on the reasons for the constant growth of the PSN:

"The biggest success in the history of PlayStation in this generation has been the PlayStation Network. To represent the main keys to the growth since the arrival of PS4 on the shelves were the downloadable games in digital format, the additional content, the PlayStation Plus and the PS Now. By themselves, PS Plus and PS Now alone account for a quarter of 2019's total revenue. "



It also seems that in the last year there has been a slight slowdown in the sales of DLC and digital securities which has however been compensated by the ever increasing investment by users in services such as PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Now. These gains, in the words of Ahmad, have also allowed the Japanese giant to invest large amounts in the research and development of PlayStation 5.

Speaking of Sony, did you know that according to a study, PlayStation is the video game brand with the most loyal fans?