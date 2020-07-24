PSG will seek to add another title before facing the challenge of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Paris Saint Germain faces Saint-Étienne (REUTERS)

After he was consecrated champion of Ligue 1 without contesting the last dates of the contest due to the pandemic of coronavirus, he Paris Saint Germain He is looking for a new title that will boost him in his quest to conquer the Champions League in August. It is measured at Saint-Etienne in the end of French Cup, which will mark the great return of the official competition in the country before a very restricted public.

The team headed by Kylian Mbappé and Neymar –With the Argentine presence of Icardi, Paredes and Di María– They have made a good preparation and are the big favorites. In their last three friendly matches they made 20 goals and they didn't fit any.

“The goal was to arrive without injury, with fresh legs and head. We are ready to play this match. It will be the first competitive match, it is always special, but I have the feeling that we are ready ”, declared his coach, the German Thomas Tuchel, which only has low in Spanish Juan Bernat.

The German coach last season did not win any of the domestic or international cups and must prove that this was just an accident. On the horizon he also has his party with Lyon, at the end of the League Cup, he July 31st. And then the great challenge before him Atalanta, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, to be played in Lisbon on August 12.

For Saint-Etienne, who will play his first final French Cup since 1982, the interruption linked to the coronavirus allowed the bad memories of a 2019/20 season to be evacuated, which ended in 17th place in Ligue 1. ”We start on new bases. Everyone is at their maximum and has arrived with an empty mind ”forward Denis Bouanga assured.

Paris Saint Germain wants to win a new title before reaching the Champions League in Lisbon (REUTERS)

Although the wait has been long, Fans of both teams deplored the very limited access to the stands and they made it known that they were voluntarily going to miss the appointment, after the president of the federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, failed to increase the number of viewers.

Despite the traditional presence in the gallery of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the two teams are in a context marked by the COVID-19, reason why the party will be developed in a Stade de France almost empty. It will be the first official football match in French territory since March 10th.

Due to the sanitary protocol, there will be a audience limited to less than 5,000 spectators and teams will have five authorized changes.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye, Di Maria; Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar.

Saint-Etienne: Moulin; Debuchy, Fofana, Kolodziejczak, Silva; Aholou, M’Vila, Camara; Boudebouz, Diony, Khazri.

HOUR: 21:45 CET / 20:45 GMT.

16:45 Argentina and Uruguay

15:45 Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay

14:45 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2

(With information from AFP)

