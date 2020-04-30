PSG wants to play the Champions League even if it is abroad

Paris Saint-Germain wants to contest the final phase of the Champions League even if it's abroad, assured its leaders, after the French Government announced the ban on sports competitions in its territory before September.

The president of the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, assured that he respects the decision of the French Executive, announced by the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, in a speech to the deputies in which he unveiled the strategy for de-escalation of the confinement caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.

But he added in a message transmitted by the club that, "with the agreement of UEFA", they plan to participate in the final phase of the Champions League, a competition in which they made it through to the quarterfinals before football stopped. .

"We count on participating in the final phase of the Champions League in the places and dates in which it is organized. If it is not possible to play in France, we will play the matches abroad and we will guarantee the best health security conditions for our players and coaching staff, "he said.

UEFA has not yet specified the modalities in which it intends to end European competitions.