PSG returns to the quarterfinals three years later in an empty Parque de Los Príncipes

PSG will return to the Champions League quarterfinals after three consecutive years falling in the round of 16 (Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester United) after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Parque de Los Príncipes (3-2 on aggregate). The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The goals of Neymar, head first half an hour after the game, and Juan Bernat to pass Pablo Sarabia, just before the break, they gave the victory and the classification to the Thomas Tüchel team.

It should be noted that Dortmund, with Haaland on the field, was not able to score the goal that would have sent the game into overtime. On the other hand, Mbappé was substitute after the angina that has suffered in recent days.

Shortly before the discount there was a massive brawl in which Emre Can saw the second yellow card and was sent off. The German team finished the match with ten.