PSG confirmed the injury of one of its figures and could leave Icardi out to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League

PSG wants to lift the first Champions League in its history (Reuters)

He Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat 2 to 1 at Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and obtained the long-awaited ticket to the semifinals, an instance in which Tuesday he will be measured against RB Leipzig, the great surprise of the competition, which in the previous phase left no less than Atlético de Madrid of the Cholo Simeone.

For the commitment to be played in Portugal, the French team will suffer the loss of one of its stars. Keylor Navas suffers a muscle injury in one thigh, produced on Wednesday in the victory against the Italian team, and was confirmed as a loss for the semifinal duel.

His substitute will be Spanish in principle Sergio Rico, who already came in place of the starting goalkeeper during the quarterfinal match against Atalanta, when the Costa Rican player had to be changed in the 78th minute of the game. The Spaniard has the experience of having won two Europa Leagues with Sevilla, in 2015 and 2016, although this season he has played very little, nine games (two of them in the Champions League).

Mbappe will start against RB Leipzig (Reuters)

The loss of Navas, which was expected after the last days, is a hard blow for him PSG and for your coach Thomas Tuchel, who relied on the experience of the Costa Rican goalkeeper, a three-time winner of the Champions (2016, 2017, 2018) of the Champions League, when he wore the colors of Real Madrid. This is added to Marco Verrati, who despite exercising with his peers is still not 100 percent, and the young Idrissa Gueye, who is "with care for a muscle alert that he felt yesterday (Saturday) in training," according to the club's statement.

The good news for the coach is that he will be able to count on Ángel Di María again, who has already completed the suspension, and with Kylian Mbappe, recovered from his injury. The Frenchman, who played just 30 minutes against Atalanta, proved to be key for the Parisian team and that is why he will go from the start against him Leipzig.

Tuchel He would then lean towards a team with more presence in the midfield. For that, I would take out one of the attack pieces: Mauro Icardi. The former Inter Milan did not perform well in the last presentation and would go to the substitutes' bench, according to the newspaper. L’Equipe.

In this way, the scheme would be a 4-2-3-1, with Mbappé as the attacking reference and Neymar behind him, with Di María and Ander Herrera on the wings. The center of the game would be divided between Marquinhos and Leandro Paredes, who would start, and behind a line of four similar to that arranged against Atalanta.

