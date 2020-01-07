         Pseudoscience, magufadas and sex: what can fail in the new program of Gwyneth Paltrow for Netflix

Share it:

With the premise of wanting to promote a healthy lifestyle, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow has gotten into a world that is surrounded by controversy and that he has increased his fame outside movie screens.

For a few years, apart from letting us know their strange (and apparently not very healthy) diets , is the owner of Goop , a store "specialized" in health and lifestyle that supposedly promotes a healthy life.

This company that not only sells some controversial items like vaginal eggs that have become denounced for deceptive advertising , but the license of offer health advice without a scientific basis.

Under the seal of the actress, Goop advises (and sells) things that she does not know, as affirmed in on Jimmy Kimmel's show a couple of years ago , which has not been inconvenient to launch a program in which "explore" this type of content that we do not believe anything.

And as this was little, now we can not only see it in The Politician , series that fell in love with his costumes , but At the end of January we can observe its most controversial facet with its new TV show on Netflix.

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, is a series of six episodes that will give much to talk about. And that we have only seen the trailer.

The television show explores topics ranging from psychedelic therapy to psychic mediums and that the synopsis explains that they will be treated as means to “push the concept of Health & Wellness "

The female pleasure is another of the topics that will occupy one of the chapters of the series, in addition to the anti aging , healing energy or cryotherapy. Some sounds like a Chinese tale, we are not going to cheat you.

It seems the media complement that I needed Goop to give even more hype to his particular "pseudoscience" that promises health without scientific basis, without assessing the risks and that this time, he will live Gwyneth Paltrow herself in their own meats as we have seen in the trailer.

We will have to wait until January 24 to watch at its premiere what is it Netflix and Goop have created in this new series that claims to want to take care of our health, but that points It will be a manual of everything you can't trust.