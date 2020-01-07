Entertainment

         Pseudoscience, magufadas and sex: what can fail in the new program of Gwyneth Paltrow for Netflix

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

With the premise of wanting to promote a healthy lifestyle, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow has gotten into a world that is surrounded by controversy and that he has increased his fame outside movie screens.

For a few years, apart from letting us know their strange (and apparently not very healthy) diets, is the owner of Goop, a store "specialized" in health and lifestyle that supposedly promotes a healthy life.

This company that not only sells some controversial items like vaginal eggs that have become denounced for deceptive advertising, but the license of offer health advice without a scientific basis.


Five Spanish scientists who are making important contributions to the world we live in and worth knowing

Under the seal of the actress, Goop advises (and sells) things that she does not know, as affirmed in on Jimmy Kimmel's show a couple of years ago, which has not been inconvenient to launch a program in which "explore" this type of content that we do not believe anything.

And as this was little, now we can not only see it in The Politician, series that fell in love with his costumes, but At the end of January we can observe its most controversial facet with its new TV show on Netflix.

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, is a series of six episodes that will give much to talk about. And that we have only seen the trailer.

The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, the controversial series with which Netflix starts the year

The television show explores topics ranging from psychedelic therapy to psychic mediums and that the synopsis explains that they will be treated as means to “push the concept of Health & Wellness"

READ:  When is the draw for the Christmas Lottery 2019 and see how


Yes, that this year you fulfill your purpose of going to the gym: leggings and sports bras that sign on sale in search of an extra push

The female pleasure is another of the topics that will occupy one of the chapters of the series, in addition to the anti aging, healing energy or cryotherapy. Some sounds like a Chinese tale, we are not going to cheat you.

It seems the media complement that I needed Goop to give even more hype to his particular "pseudoscience" that promises health without scientific basis, without assessing the risks and that this time, he will live Gwyneth Paltrow herself in their own meats as we have seen in the trailer.

We will have to wait until January 24 to watch at its premiere what is it Netflix and Goop have created in this new series that claims to want to take care of our health, but that points It will be a manual of everything you can't trust.

Photo | Netflix

Themes

  • Leisure
  • T.V. series
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.