PS5's DualSense controller will have a headphone jack despite its built-in mic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the announcement of the DualSense controller to PS5 He highlighted the new integrated microphone that the device will have and that will serve to be able to speak in the console's voice chat without the need to connect any external microphone. What was not clear is whether we can continue to connect headphones and microphones to the remote.

Now the product manager Toshimasa Aoki confirms that we will continue to have a 3.5 analog audio connector to connect what we want to the controller as we already do on PS4.

Still have an audio jack so you can plug in your own headsets like DS4 – Toshimasa Aoki (@toshimasa_aoki) April 8, 2020

The doubts were justified since not all the connections of the controller had been shown in the photographs of the controller in high resolution shared by PlayStation at the time of the announcement.

Other characteristics of this peripheral are the haptic response and the adaptive triggers, with this it is intended to make you feel different sensations when experiencing games such as driving. The haptic response would allow the player to feel the difference between the different types of terrain on which a car circulates and with the new triggers different pressures could be felt when performing actions such as pulling a trigger, stepping on an accelerator or pulling a bow.

This is the first fragment of the desasapland of what will come inside the PS5 box that we have been able to see to date. We do not know anything about the desasapland of the platform as such but Sony revealed last night that they will talk about it in the coming months. They should not wait much longer if we consider that the platform will arrive in stores at Christmas, the date that they continue to give for the launch of the console.