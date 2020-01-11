PS5, Xbox Series X and the next generational leap: reflections of a developer

Share it:

We still don't know when PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X will be officially presented to the public in all their details: recently, rumors have spread that Sony would like to skip E3 2020.

However, over the past few months, the two giants of the gaming industry have shared some first pieces of information about their next hardware. As a result, several players in the industry shared expectations and predictions of what PS5 and Xbox Series X will add to the development team's arsenals. Among the latter we also find Víctor Pedreño, of Grimoire of Games, software house currently working on Sword of the Necromancer, RPG expected on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Interviewed by the editorial staff of GamingBoltPedreño expressed some considerations on the new, imminent, generational leap. Discussing the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 processors, the developer said: "Presumably, it will be at least three or four times more powerful than the PS4 processor. For developers like us, this will not change much, since we are more than satisfied with the hardware of the current generation for the types of games we deal with. But any additional power is obviously more than welcome. ".

"We are in a phase where the jump in terms of graphics will not be evident as in the steps between, for example, PS1 and PS2 or PS2 and PS3. – added the representative of Grimorio of Games – There is still a lot of room for improvement, but this will have to come from the front of the game design rather than simple brute power".