PS5, Xbox Series X and backwards compatibility: the Journey to the Savage Planet team talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the next few months, the leaders of Sony and Microsoft will inevitably present all the details about their future consoles to the videogame audience.

Waiting for that moment, there are several professionals who offer their own vision on what the future of the audiovisual sector could be following the arrival on the market of PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X. Among the latter we find Alex Hutchinson, creative director of Journey to the Savage Planet, the first work of the Typhoon Studios team.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Gaming Bolt, the latter expressed himself in particular on the topic of support for backward compatibility offered by new hardware. "Sony and Microsoft – began – they seem to think about publishing more hardware more often, as for cell phones, and therefore they need to be sure that the software can remain available (…) This simply means more than we (Developers) we have to work harder to support multiple platforms, which nullifies one of the best things about consoles: a reliable box with a long commercial life".

Recently, Hutchinson has also spoken about the potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X, offering some interesting statements. Waiting to find out what the next Thypoon Studios project will be, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of Journey to the Savage Planet, edited by Francesco Fossetti.