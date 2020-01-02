Entertainment

PS5 would be compatible with Dualshock 4

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

A new rumor comes to give a joy to those who were not only saving for Sony's new generation console, but also to have more than one command to play with.

The RespawnFirst media account that sources belonging to two development studies that already work with PS5 ensure that the current DualShock 4 is fully compatible with PS5.

It is hoped that these controls are not fully compatible with the new generation games or at least not enough taking into account the functions of the new controls. What is certain is that they will be ideal to take advantage of the backward compatibility that the console should have with the entire PS4 catalog.

We are already in the year in which the new generation consoles will go on sale and it is expected that in the coming months we will begin to know many more details through official channels and not through the relevant rumors.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.