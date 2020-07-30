PS5: will we soon see the User Interface? Rumor about the new PlayStation 5 dev-kits

Share it:

As we await new information on PlayStation 5, a new indiscretion comes from the net that may have provided us with some clues about Sony's programs for the next few weeks.

The well-known insider Tidux has provided a new update to his followers stating confidently that Sony would be sending to the software house the new PlayStation 5 dev-kits with Retail Mode, "so developers can see what the final configuration will be". In other words, they will have access to the console UI, the same that will be made available to players when they buy it. Apparently, the current PS5 dev-kits would be equipped with the PS4 Retail Mode.

According to Tidux, the delivery should take place within the next two weekstherefore Sony is preparing for show the UI publicly to anticipate and nip any unauthorized information leaks in the bud. The reasoning of the insider ranks, the point is that we cannot in any way verify what he said. We therefore invite you to take these speculations with pliers.

To date, the Japanese company has provided us with only a brief glimpse of the PlayStation 5 User Interface. Yesterday, however, the first information about the new PS5 function called Activities was leaked, which will allow you to launch specific sections of the PS4 directly from the dashboard. games.