PS5: will the pre-orders open soon? Walmart launches the alert

Continue on waltz of rumors about the opening of the pre-orders of PlayStation 5. When will we know more? According to Walmart Canada there is not much missing and indeed the announcement of Sony would be very close.

A post published on the social networks of the retail sales giant in the United States and Canada asks players if they are ready for the opening of the pre-orders of PlayStation 5, complete with links to subscribe to the Walmart newsletter and be among the first to know when it will be possible to reserve the console.

Hard to say when the pre-orders will actually open, Sony said that the opening will not be surprising but on the contrary, the fateful event will be preceded by a clear, precise and anticipated communication, so do not expect the opening of orders from day to day without notice.

According to other rumors, soon we will also see the interface of PlayStation 5 in action, Sony seems to fear leaks and therefore would like to reveal the UI of the new console as soon as possible. A new State of Play event could be held in August, at the moment everything is silent by the company but various rumors would make this show coincide with the date of August 6. Will it be true? We will presumably find out next week.