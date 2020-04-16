PS5 will launch in very limited units during its first year

Share it:

Although Sony and Microsoft have spent the last few weeks ensuring that their new PS5 and Xbox Series X will be on the market at Christmas, both companies will suffer the effects of the current pandemic whether they want to or not.

A report by Bloomberg ensures that people familiar with the console distribution market and Sony's plans speak of a launch with very limited units during the console's first year of life.

There is also talk of a price that will range between 500 and 550 euros according to what is known about the platform so far. This would leave us with a rather expensive system considering the economic crisis that has already started as a side effect of the pandemic and its impact on the global economy. One of the analysts interviewed believes that the price of both consoles will be 450 euros even though the companies lose money.

These sources claim that the recent announcement of the DualSense took place in a relatively improvised manner and that it was decided in a short time. Also that Sony's production plans could change in the coming months because managers have not had the opportunity to meet to decide how they will face the challenge that lies ahead.

There is talk of a possible public press release to announce PS5 due to the pandemic. Nothing of a great event or anything else we could have hoped for for the unveiling of a new console. The system could simply be unveiled as its command did a week ago, which would be disappointing for certain players but also predictable considering that the pandemic is not slowing down and that we still have a few months to deal with it and with the events generated by its passage through the planet.

We still have to wait for the news company officially to know details such as price, games and desasapland of the new desktop system.