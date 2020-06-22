PS5 will have an 'intelligent' interface, according to Sony's new patent

Share it:

From the pages of WIPO Patent Scope, a new Sony patent emerges on the net that describes in detail some of the most advanced and "intelligent" features of the new PS5 interface.

According to the technical documentation filed on 21 November 2019 by Sony representatives (but published only yesterday, 18 June), the team of designers and programmers of the Japanese technological giant would be willing to integrate into the PlayStation 5 nextgen dashboard a system that allows the console to "provide targeted gaming news and updated content feeds".

The explanatory diagrams and the cards that summarize the "smart" features of this interface focus on a particular feature of the data processing system devised by Sony, illustrating a mechanism that will ensure a greater integration between video games and online content, and therefore a decidedly more personalized user experience. In fact, the patent specifies that "the multimedia files stored in a database can be filtered according to the identified keywords, and then be displayed in a targeted multimedia feed on a user's device".

While not directly referring to PlayStation 5, the patent in question suggests Sony's willingness to integrate a ecosystem of services and content which will be proposed in a personalized way according to the tastes and needs of users. A system, the latter, which differs from the one available on PS4 where the feed of news, suggestions on different games and news from the community is standardized by country and region.