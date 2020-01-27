PS5: Will God of War 2, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and Spider-Man 2 be released in the same year?

Share it:

Starting from the rumors, the PS5 leaks and the rumors circulating on the net in recent weeks, all the rumors seem to suggest Sony's will to launch three exclusive triple A in the same year for PlayStation 5 of the caliber of God of War 2, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

To raise this doubt is the editorial staff of GameRant with an article that takes up the numerous corridor rumors recently rebounded online about the three Sony's blockbuster first party. Among the tracks followed by the portal, we cite for example the teaser of God of War 2 of the Sony Santa Monica Narrative Animator, a clue that has led many to believe in more and more imminent announcement of the title.

No less interesting were the rumors of Marvel's Spider-Man on villain scenery and gameplay that animated the sector forums and sites with assumptions and theories concerning, also here, the hypothetical release date of this ambitious open-world action. The leak waltz also involved Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and the search for a multiplayer expert by the developers of Guerrilla Games, also raising in this case a debate on social media and on gaming portals linked to the hypothesis of the imminent announcement of the nextgen adventure. All the above rumors, GameRant points out, they indicate 2021 as the launch date of the three titles exclusively on PS5.

And this, without resuming the already famous rumor about the games revealed at the PS5 presentation event in February, which if it were true could provide more than one answer to the questions posed by this unsustainable (and in some ways weary) full of rumors and leaks more or less authentic on PlayStation 5.