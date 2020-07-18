PS5: Will DualSense and console be available in other colors? Sony's answer

Share it:

The public hands-on granted to Geoff Keighley allowed the general public to take a first look at the new controller DualSense for PlayStation 5. Among the various discussions, the one on the colors available at launch deserves further study.

Sony has indeed allowed the reporter Geoff Keighley to publicly show the new controller DualSense for PlayStation 5 in the only color currently known. Keighley shared his impressions while playing Astro's Playroom which will be pre-installed on the PS5 and will function as a tutorial for the exclusive functions of the controller.

In the subsequent interview with the boss of PlayStation Worlwide Marketing, Eric Lempel, the journalist ended the session by asking a specific question: will there be other colors for the controller and console at launch or later? The Sony manager replied: "At some point we will talk about it. Right now, like you said, it takes enough work to get the units we have shown. But later we will talk about it".

Lempel's answer therefore leaves the doors open to other colors of the DualSense and the PlayStation 5 but at the time of the launch, only the one already shown in black and white may be available. Sony has recently doubled its production plans for the next-gen console and this may offer some indication. Looking forward to learn more, what do you think?