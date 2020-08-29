PS5 will be released in mid-November, after Xbox Series X? New report

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

August is almost over, and although the holiday period is just around the corner, we still don’t know the exact date on which PS5 and Xbox Series X will hit shelves. The only one to be unbalanced was Microsoft, giving us a general “November 2020”, but the players are asking for more precise information.

Details that a recent report from VGC may have given us, which claims to have reached out to various sources, including development studios and resellers. Reportedly, Xbox Series X would have the task of kicking off the next-gen, arriving on the shelves in the first week of November. PlayStation 5, on the other hand, would be expected in mid-month, in a window between 13 and 20 November.

According to VGC, It is not yet clear if PlayStation 5 will be launched simultaneously worldwide or it will follow the PS4 distribution model, which arrived on US shelves on November 15, 2013, on European shelves on November 29, 2013 and on Japanese on February 22, 2014. At the moment, however, the second possibility seems to be the least likely due to the logistical difficulties that would arise in a period conditioned by the health emergency.

What is certain is that the launch will be difficult for both companies. Production of the consoles seems to be proceeding according to plan, but distribution problems may occur due to the Coronavirus. In this regard, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad reported: “We believe Sony and Microsoft will use the air shipments, which cost more, to meet demand this year “.