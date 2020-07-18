PS5, when will the pre-orders open? The head of PlayStation marketing answers

Share it:

The presentation of the PS5 DualSense has just ended: Geooff Keighley led us to the discovery of the next generation controller of the PlayStation home, showing it to us first of all live, and then in action in a gameplay of Astro's Playroom, an exclusive game that will be pre- loaded on each console.

After the presentation there was also room for an intervention by Eric Lempel, Head of Worldwide Marketing & Consumer Experience of PlayStation. As you have certainly noticed in the last few days, PS5 is appearing in the lists of retailers all over the world, and many believe that the opening of the pre-orders is around the corner. Keighley then took the opportunity to ask Lempel for an insight on the matter, who as head of marketing is perfectly informed about it.

The executive first explained that Sony has nothing to do with the appearance of PS5 on e-commerce sites. He also specified that pre-orders will not start at any moment, is that the opening will certainly be preceded by an announcement of the Japanese company: "I can assure you that we will let you know when the pre-orders begin, the opening will not take place without notice. At some point we will tell you when you can book PlayStation 5". Lempel therefore urged players not to go around the net looking for clues, and therefore to wait for an official communication.