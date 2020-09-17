PS5: when will console pre-orders open? Here’s the date – Updated

On the sidelines of Sony’s crackling event that unveiled PS5 date and price, journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley posted a message on social media announcing the opening of PlayStation 5 pre-orders for tomorrow, Thursday 17 September, at some retailers.

In the post shared by the organizer of The Game Awards, as well as the recent Summer Game Fest which was held to replace the canceled E3 2020, it can be read that “According to Sony, PS5 pre-orders will be available starting TOMORROW at selected retailers”.

At the time of writing, Sony Interactive Entertainment representatives and PlayStation’s official communication channels (such as social media and the PS Blog) have not yet confirmed or denied Keighley’s advances, but as we can easily guess after the PS5 event, the situation is in the making and we may receive updates at any moment.

To those who follow us, we remind you that PlayStation 5 will be available in Italy from November 19 at the price i 499 euro for the version with disc player ea 399 euro for the Digital Edition. If you want to relive the emotions of the latest event organized by Sony, we present the gameplay video of Demon’s Souls, the trailer for Spider-Man Miles Morales and the video that unveiled Hogwarts Legacy.

Update – Sony confirmed that pre-orders will open on September 17th at some selected retailers, more details will be shared in the next few hours.