PS5, what will the interface look like? A Sony patent anticipates the new features of the dashboard

From the pages of ResetEra, a user of the well-known videogame forum claims to have traced a Sony patent online that seems to illustrate the novelties of the PlayStation 5 interface and the elements that will make up the dashboard.

Despite the numerous rumors that have anticipated Sony’s latest nextgen-themed event, during the Showcase on September 16th which unveiled the date and release of the PS5 the Japanese company has not provided any indication on the new user interface that will replace the current PS4 dashboard.

In our “rescue” comes the user of ResetEra known as Gofreak who, from the columns of the forum, has shared explanatory diagrams and cards that describe in great detail ainterfaccia nextgen recently patented by Sony, presumably the same that we will find on PlayStation 5 since November 19 coinciding with the launch of the nextgen console in Italy.

The images and diagrams accompanying the patent show the quick selection panels of the games and applications installed which, apparently, will continue to form a “carousel” as is currently the case on PS4. Unlike the dashboard of the current Black Monolith, however, the schematics shown by Sony include some additional screens, with a overall reorganization of the menus and various customization options that should help improve the user experience.

The patent also cites some dynamic “wave” wallpapers complete with particle effects, selective notifications for the games preferred by individual users and many configurable parameters to keep track of the streams of friends, the progression of Trophies and much more. In the meantime, here is the short video of the PS5 interface admired during the “The Future of Gaming” event on June 11th.