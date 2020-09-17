PS5: What was the best announcement of the September event?

It certainly cannot be said that the Sony Showcase in September was without surprises: during the event we discovered the release date and price of PlayStation 5 and witnessed the announcement of new games such as God of War 2 (in uscita nel 2021), Final Fantasy 16 e Hogwarts Legacy.

Without forgetting the updates on well-known titles of the caliber of Demon’s Souls Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. And again, the announcement of the PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation 5 and the confirmation of the cross-gen nature of productions such as Horizon Forbidden West, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Miles Morales.

So many new things in just 40 minutes, we ask you: what was the best announcement of the PlayStation 5 Showcase? I stop it!