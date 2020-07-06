PS5, what price for the next gen console? Check out a market analysis

Share it:

About a month after the presentation of the design and the line – up of PlayStation 5, the Sony leaders, as well as the Microsoft ones, have not yet revealed to the public what the launch price of the new generation hardware will be.

In this context, hypotheses and speculations find ample space, with the most disparate elements ready to attract the attention of fans. For example, recently, details related to anmarket survey made by Nielsen, linked precisely to the possible price of PlayStation 5, in its traditional and only digital dual version. As reported by a Reddit user who frequently takes part in similar surveys, the company would have probed the public interest for the following price ranges:

349 pounds (about $ 435): PS5 with optical reader;

£ 259 (about $ 320): PS5 without optical reader;

The Redditer, however, specified that, generally, the prices proposed by such investigations turned out to be about 20% lower than the price actually proposed. This specification would lead to $ 520 and $ 390 the possible price of the two PS5s. Obviously, these are totally hypothetical values, which could have been chosen by Nielsen as a test for the most disparate statistical reasons. To find out what the cost for the purchase of the next gen console will be, we can only wait for communications from Sony. Meanwhile, rumors about the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X games are also on the horizon.