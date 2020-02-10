PS5, what if the game cases were eco-friendly? Here is the idea of ​​a fan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we continue to wait for the official presentation of PS5, the most disparate rumors and hypotheses on technical specifications, prices and much more continue to circulate on the net.

On the web, however, there are not only rumors and rumors launched by alleged insiders and not, but also the creations of the most passionate gamers, who are giving free rein to their imagination. In recent weeks, for example, we brought to your attention a fan made cover of Ghost of Tsushima made by a fan – a user who is known on Reddit as Will-dearborn – similar to that of current PS4 games but characterized by a black color. Today we came across another creation, this time made by MyNameIsDan.

In giving birth, a simple question arose: what would PS5 game cases look like if they were eco-friendlyor rather respectful of the environment? You can admire the result at the bottom of this news: taking as a basis The Last of Us Part 2 is Ghost of Tsushima (two of the upcoming PlayStation exclusives, not yet officially announced for PS5) has imagined cardboard cases, similar to those they once attached to video game magazines, choosing as their distinctive color the classic blue of the PlayStation division. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!