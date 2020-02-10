PS5, waiting for the next-gen console: the UI still at the center of an alleged leak

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few weeks, several alleged leaks have featured the possible PlayStation 5 UI. Now, from the pages of the well-known Reddit forum, another shot comes.

The image was released by the Redditer "helixonyt", who claims to have received it from an employee of a software house. The post, which you can view at the bottom of this news, is accompanied by a snapshot of what could be thePS5 UI. As highlighted in the case of other images of this type, the interface does not seem to distance itself excessively from that of PlayStation 4, both in terms of shades and structure.

It remains however the truthfulness is doubtful of such images. As often happens, the shots released on the net could in fact prove to be false or, alternatively, represent a non-definitive version of what will be the PlayStation 5 UI. Therefore, inviting you to interpret with due caution what is reported, therefore, nothing remains to be just wait until the moment Sony will offer the public all official information regarding its new console.

In the meantime, many industry veterans have offered different considerations regarding the next-gen. Among these are Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO, who recently discussed the backward compatibility of PS5 and Xbox Series X.