PS5, waiting for price and date: PSP and PS Vita spotted in a patent

While the wait continues for the announcement of the launch date and price of the next gen console, the sightings of patents related to PlayStation 5.

One of these, registered by Sony Interactive Entertainment at the USPTO (United States Patent e Trademark Office), particularly attracted the attention of users. Curiously enough, references to PlayStation Portable e PlayStation Vita. In presenting the possible capabilities of PS5 interaction with other hardware components, the patent contains references related to the PlayStation VR viewer, PlayStation Move, DualShock 4, PlayStation Camera, bluetooth headphones, mouse, keyboard and, of course, the two portable consoles.

If the presence of the other devices is not surprising, the inclusion of PSP e PS Vita instead it appears as decidedly unusual. To date, Sony has not in fact shared any information related to any interactions between thehardware next gen and the company’s portable experiences. We also remember that in March of last year, the stop to the production of PS Vita was announced.

At the moment, the patent it therefore seems to illustrate a simple potential, more than a concrete feature of PS5, but, of course, the only way to have confirmation will be to wait for any statements from Sony to that effect. Meanwhile, the public is increasingly anxious to learn the PS5’s launch price.