PS5, waiting for price and date: is Silent Hill ready to return?

During the day of Saturday 12 September, the Sony leaders confirmed their intention to broadcast a new one PlayStation 5 Showcase, scheduled for Wednesday 16 September.

The time window that will welcome this new showcase dedicated to games arriving on PS5 at launch and beyond has found correspondence in the forecasts previously offered by the videogame insider Dusk Golem. The latter, known for a significant number of rumors proved correct, had actually predicted a new PS5 event scheduled for “the first half of September“On the same occasion, Dusk Golem had also anticipated upcoming announcements related to Shenmue and a new Monster Hunter coming to Nintendo Switch.

The recent PS5 event announcement, the reveal of an animated series of Shenmue and the relaunch of rumors on Monster Hunter also by Shinobi 602, another well-known insider, have contributed to bring attention back also on the theme of the arrival of a new Silent Hill on PlayStation 5. Among the most assiduous supporters of the existence of the project, Dusk Golem had reiterated that the game is in development at the sunset of August, at the same time as the spread of other rumors here cited.

May the PlayStation 5 Showcase truly be the showcase that will host the return of the horror series? At the moment, unfortunately, it is only one rumor, although opening a new official Silent Hill Twitter account has recently fueled the hopes of fans. To find out the truth, all that remains is to tune into Sony frequencies Wednesday 16 September at 10 pm Italian time: our editorial team will follow the event live on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, we are waiting for you!