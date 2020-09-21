PS5 vs Xbox Series X, which one to buy? Dr. Disrespect has clear ideas about this

We finally know release date and price of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X … which one to buy? It’s not uncommon for players to ask for help with their favorite streamers, including the controversial Dr. Disrespect, who seems to have very clear ideas.

During a broadcast, a viewer asked Dr. Disrespect which next-gen console will buy, the answer was not long in coming: “I’d throw myself into PS5 since Xbox Series X has nothing to offer me at present“, a short and concise answer, unfortunately not motivated by further clarifications.

Obviously that of Dr. Disrespect it remains a personal opinion which, however, has not failed to unleash console war and heated discussions, assuming that the streamer is trying to boycott Microsoft to the advantage of Sony, a scenario that is hardly credible considering that in the past Disrespect was also sponsored by Xbox for some special events and broadcasts.

Dr. Disrespect has returned to the attack after suffering from anxiety attacks due to his Twitch ban and only in the last few weeks seems to have resumed broadcasting regularly, at the moment however his professional future is not entirely clear.