PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Valve's Gabe Newell has a soft spot for the Microsoft console

During his last interview with The Project, Valve's Gabe Newell discussed video games and nextgen consoles with the New Zealand talk show presenters and admitted to prefer Xbox Series X to PlayStation 5.

The top representative of Valve, who remained in New Zealand to remedy the problems related to the Coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the USA hard, said of prefer the nextgen console from Microsoft since the consider better compared to Sony's future home platform.

The boss of the US gaming giant that manages Steam and recently launched the VR Half-Life adventure Alyx did not offer further clarifications on the reasons that led him to consider it as "best" Xbox Series X compared to PS5, whether in terms of pure computational power and comparison of specifications or based on a personal preference on elements such as services, the catalog of exclusives or other.

At the request of the in-depth interviewers, Newell came limited to specify that "I have no interest and I am not participating in that race. Obviously, the bulk of our development work is related to the ecosystem of Personal Computers, but if you ask me to choose between the two nextgen consoles then I tell you that I would definitely go to Xbox".