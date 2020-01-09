PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Sony records the most likes on Instagram

Share it:

Sony presented the PS5 logo this week, and although it wasn't immediately appreciated by everyone, the result in terms of likes was phenomenal. In fact, many joked that it was too similar to that of PS4, and that in general Sony did not try very hard.

Jason Schreier himself has ironized about the PS5 logo, calling it "PlayStation Series 5"Despite this, however, the response on social networks was very high, and practically the whole week there was almost no talk of anything else, so the communication strategy of Sony it seems to have hit the mark once again.

Moreover, since from now on the release of the two consoles (and even beyond), the comparisons between PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X will be wasted, it can be said that the first official challenge of the next-gen between Sony is Microsoft, the Japanese giant has won.

As for the logos of SS5 and Xbox Series X in fact, the numbers are merciless and give a distinct advantage in terms of "like" a Sony: the PS5 logo has collected 5.1 million likes on Instagram and the number seems to continue to grow (just two days ago the likes of the PS5 logo were 3 million), while Xbox Series X has reached less than 450,000 likes.

In short, it will certainly not be an indication of the goodness of one console compared to the other, and there will still be many "challenges" to be played, but at this moment the flagship Sony that will guide us in the next-gen seems to have a clear advantage of popularity compared to to the "colleague" of Microsoft.