PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Jason Schreier jokes about the Sony nextgen console logo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the pages of his Twitter profile, Jason Schreier, the famous journalist from Kotaku, takes up the announcement of the official PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020 to joke about the name chosen by Sony and Microsoft to represent their next home consoles.

In response to a tweet published by the insider Wario64, the Kotaku editor has linked to the news coming from theLas Vegas event and hilariously explained that "Yes, I saw (the reveal of the PS5 logo, ed), it's PlayStation Series 5 ".

Schreier's sympathetic analogy between the names of Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles, as easily foreseeable, it triggered the immediate reaction of the community and provoked one polarization of messages shared by hardcore fans of either platform.

Again with regard to the next generation of consoles, and the video games that will replenish the game library, in recent months Jason Schreier has contributed to shedding light on Anthem's problems by referring to BioWare's intention to operate a complete revision of the title in view of his future landing on nextgen systems. In the meantime, the PS5 logo has obtained three million likes on Instagram and continues to generate a heated discussion among fans: let us know in the comments what you think about it.