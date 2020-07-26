PS5 vs Xbox Series X, from Halo to Spider-Man: the audience chooses the best show

Share it:

The videogame summer is seeing a large number of events taking place within the frame of the Summer Game Fest, an initiative promoted by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, in order to compensate for the cancellation of E3 2020.

Although the Los Angeles show was unable to take place due to the health issues related to the Coronavirus epidemic, the last few weeks have proved to be full of appointments and digital shows linked to both large publishers and the indie universe. Among these, however, two in particular present themselves as of particular importance in view of the ever more imminent debut of the next gen: the The Future of Gaming and theXbox Games Showcase, organized respectively by Sony is Microsoft.

Both events focused on games arriving on new generation hardware, in order to offer a first glimpse of the potential of PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X. But which of the two most convinced the public? To find out, you may find it helpful to take a look at a survey proposed by Geoff Keighley, who from his Twitter account asked the user to assign them a vote. In June, at the end of the PS5 appointment, these were the results:

A: 56.3%

B: 30.5%

C: 9%

D: 4.2%

The question related to Xbox Series X, still active, offers the following results at the moment:

A: 18.9%

B: 30.3%

C: 27.4%

D: 23.4%

Overall, therefore, the community seems to have preferred the rhythms and announcements proposed by the PlayStation Studios than those of the Xbox Game Studios. Certainly the road to the next gen is still long, but, at the moment, which of the two shows did you prefer for rhythms, structure and contents?