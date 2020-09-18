PS5 vs Xbox Series X and S: dimensions compared in the official specifications

The end of the exhausting communication battle between Sony and Microsoft for the reveal of the date and price of the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles offers us the opportunity to compare the dimensions of PS5, in its dual version linked to the presence or absence of the player. discs, with Xbox Series S and X.

If in recent months the comparison on the dimensions and weight of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X took place in an empirical way with calculations based on the size of the front USB input or on the tray of the disc player, this time the data sheets of the two giants of the digital entertainment help us to definitively clarify the occupied space from their respective nextgen consoles.

Taking a cue from the official technical specifications, here are the dimensions and weight of PS5 with disc, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X:

PlayStation 5 with disc player

Dimensions: 39 cm x 10.4 cm x 26 cm, excluding the support base

Weight: 4.5 kg

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Dimensions: 39 cm x 9.2 cm x 26 cm, excluding the support base

Weight: 3.9 Kg

Xbox Series X

Dimensions: 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm

Weight: 4.44 Kg

Xbox Series S

Size: 6.5cm x 15.1cm x 27.5cm

Weight: 2.90 Kg

The launch of PS5 is scheduled in Italy for November 19 at the price of 399 euro for the Digital Edition and of 499 euro for the one with a disc player. Microsoft has instead planned to market the Xbox Series S and X with a global launch that will take place on November 10 at the price respectively of 299 euro e 499 euro.