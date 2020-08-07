PS5 vs Xbox Series X: a new poll reveals the preferences of over 45,000 players

Share it:

In a completely personal way, Brian Altano (conductor and video producer of IGN USA) has launched a survey on his Twitter profile to ask the community for purchase intentions regarding PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here is the result.

The survey had a discreet echo on the social network and has involved over 45,000 peopleOf these, 63.7% say they intend to buy PS5 this fall, 13.7% will buy Xbox Series X, 10.2% will buy both new generation platforms while 12.4% will not buy any consoles at the end of the year. Results similar to those that emerged from a survey carried out in the United Kingdom that saw PS5 preferred by 84% of respondents (total sample of 3,000 people) compared to 15% intending to buy the Xbox Series X.

Obviously, these types of surveys are useful for having a general idea of ​​the preferences of a small part of the public regarding the new consoles but they must not (and cannot) be taken as an index to evaluate sales at launch and the possible success or failure of the platforms mentioned. The sample intervened in the Altano survey is certainly numerous but clearly it is necessary to contextualize the reported data well, without shouting for victory or defeat for either console.