PS5 vs Xbox Series S: Sony explains why it discarded the idea of ​​the ‘entry level’ console

In the course of an interview granted to AV Watch, Sony CEO Jim Ryan reflected on the nextgen strategy of the Japanese company and explained why, unlike what Microsoft designers did with the Xbox Series S, he discarded the idea of an “entry level version” of PlayStation 5.

L’CEO of the Japanese technology giant begins by stating that “the first thing I would like to point out is that I respect the decision made by each competitor, as well as respect their philosophies. Clearly, the price is a very important factor. (for the launch of a nextgen console, ed). We respect the strategies pursued by other companies in the sector. However, we are fully committed to our PS5 strategy, we believe in the work we are doing and its effects. “.

Always according to the Sony CEO, creating a console at low price and with reduced specifications, as in the case of the Xbox Series S (which however is never mentioned openly by Ryan in the course of the interview), “It’s something that hasn’t had great results in the past. We considered this option and saw how problematic it was to manage this thing. Based on our research, it’s clear that people who buy a console want to keep using it for at least four , five, six or even seven years. They want to believe that they have bought something that is future-proof and does not become obsolete in two or three years. “.

In concluding his speech, Ryan points out that “Users want to be confident that if they decide to buy a new TV, their current console will support the 4K standard of the TV they want.”.