PS5: Used PS4 games will also receive technical upgrades for free

Today great news has arrived for all the players still fond of the physical market and who take advantage of the used to save some money to play.

During a chat with GameSpark, a Sony representative confirmed that even second-hand PS4 video games will be able to take advantage of the free graphic upgrades on PS5, where provided. Basically, just insert a disc of a PlayStation 4 game used to automatically start the download of the patch with performance update for PS5, provided, of course, that this was developed by the reference team. To date, the titles compatible with this feature already confirmed to be Destiny 2 (with related expansions), Cyberpunk 2077 and EA games of the Dual Entitlement service such as FIFA 21.

This is a rather welcome change, as well as a very important topic. For this reason, we have made the special video attached at the top of this news, which we recommend you look at to find out all the information about it. Meanwhile, we look forward to more precise news on the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5 and on the list of current-gen games able to exploit it.