PS5, there is a mysterious door on the back of the console: what is it for?

During the PlayStation 5 Showcase on September 16, the PS5 date and price announcement video briefly showed a mysterious door on the back of the console: what could this additional entrance be for?

To ask this question are the editors of PlayStationing and the many spectators of the PS5 event who, having glimpsed this door on the back of Sony’s nextgen console, are engaging in discussions on social networks and on the most disparate forums. The same entrance, moreover, also appears in the live photos of PS5 that were taken by a Taiwanese commission before validating its marketing.

In the absence of comprehensive information from Sony, several theories are circulating on the net. Among these, the most accredited (or if you want, only the most popular) seems to be that of Kensington Security Lock, or of security system adopted by several companies to secure a technological device to a piece of furniture via a high-strength cable. The rounded shape of the slot, in fact, seems to be very similar to that of the Kensington ports found in some models of laptops.

The other theory most cited in the community is the one that assumes the use, by Sony, of a proprietary input to be used to insert the PS4 PlayStation Camera adapter, necessary for those who want to access PS4 and PS games on PS5 VR in backward compatibility. There are also those who believe that this slot could be used by Sony to run the diagnostic tests on the correct functioning of each console to be launched on the market, then proceeding to “hide” it by applying the guarantee seal.

Waiting to find out the “intended use” of this slot, we remind you that PS5 will be available from November 19 at double the price of 399 e 499 euro based on whether or not the disc player is present. Recently, Sony apologized for the PS5 pre-order chaos and promised to send new consoles stocks to resellers for the launch window and for all the upcoming Christmas holidays.