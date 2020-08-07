PS5: the price will not be revealed shortly for the former Xbox Mike Ybarra

Share it:

Albert Penello, former Xbox marketing manager, commented on Twitter the choice of partial support for DualShock 4 on PS5, in the discussion Mike Ybarra also entered, former Xbox Division Corporate Vice President now Executive Vice President of Blizzard.

According to Ybarra the price of PlayStation 5 will not be revealed soon: "the price and quality of the exclusives will be important factors, especially for the hardware public. Of course it will also be important to understand on which platform your friends will move. Too bad that the price will not be known for some time yet, unfortunately."

Clearly Ybarra is absolutely not involved in the production, marketing and distribution process of PlayStation 5 and therefore its statement must be taken with due precautions, in any case, important words remain pronounced by a leading figure in the sector, Executive Vice President of one of the most important companies in this business and a former leading figure in the Xbox and PC Gaming division of Microsoft.

We will certainly not find out the price and release date during the State of Play on August 6, the latter largely dedicated to PS4, PSVR games and with a small focus also on "third-party and indie games shown at the June event", however, there are no announcements from PlayStation Studios or news about hardware and pre-orders.