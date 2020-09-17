PS5, the price hasn’t changed at the last: the consoles ready for launch will overtake PS4

Following the PlayStation 5 Showcase event, the pages of The Washington Post welcome a rich interview to Jim Ryan, CEO di Sony Interactive Entertainment.

After sharing further statements on the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5, the executive also offers some considerations related to the launch of the next gen console. On the front of the price, in particular, Jim Ryan assures that Sony’s plans had been defined “pretty soon this year“, with the aim of offering the hardware for the same amount as the PlayStation 4 in the now distant 2013. Despite this, the CEO recognizes how the health emergency and the subsequent cancellation of E3 2020 has made the management of announcements more complex and communication.

From Jim Ryan also come some considerations on what will be the number of PlayStation 5 available for sale at launch. Without offering precise data, the CEO Sony Interactive Entertainment confirms that the value will exceed the number of PlayStation 4 made available at the launch of the console in 2013. Statistically, the The Washington Post recalls that in the first two weeks of the hardware debut, the number of PS4s sold was approximately 2.1 million units.

