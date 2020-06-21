PS5: the official website is renewed with details on DualSense and 'extraordinary games'

Share it:

The curators of the official PlayStation website update the PS5 card to summarize all the news coming from the digital event of 11 June, rattling off many details on the design, the DualSense controller and the "extraordinary games" arriving on the nextgen console of Sony.

The update of the PlayStation.com site reminds us of the arrival during the Christmas holidays of 2020 of PS5 and the slogan "Play Has No Limits" which, in all probability, will characterize all the promotional initiatives on the nextgen console between now and the end of the year.

The renewed PS5 card mentions theSuperfast SSD and the benefits offered by its integration into the I / O system, the DualSense controller's capabilities between haptic feedback and adaptive triggers and the sound immersion guaranteed by the Tempest 3D AudioTech chip.

Of particular interest is the section dedicated to video games, with the goodness of the exclusive license plates PlayStation Studios like Horizon Forbidden West or Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and the graphic potential of the platform which are summarized in these terms:

Extraordinary Games – Be amazed by incredible graphics and discover the new features of PS5.

– Be amazed by incredible graphics and discover the new features of PS5. Ray Tracing – Get involved in worlds with unprecedented levels of realism thanks to the individually simulated rays of light, thus creating realistic shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games.

– Get involved in worlds with unprecedented levels of realism thanks to the individually simulated rays of light, thus creating realistic shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games. Game experience on 4K TV – Enjoy your favorite PS5 games on your awesome 4K TV.

– Enjoy your favorite PS5 games on your awesome 4K TV. Up to 120 fps with 120 Hz output – Enjoy smooth and smooth gameplay thanks to the high frame rate of up to 120 fps for compatible games, with support for 120 Hz output on 4K displays.

– Enjoy smooth and smooth gameplay thanks to the high frame rate of up to 120 fps for compatible games, with support for 120 Hz output on 4K displays. HDR technology – With an HDR TV, supported PS5 games offer an incredibly intense and realistic color gamut.

– With an HDR TV, supported PS5 games offer an incredibly intense and realistic color gamut. 8K output – PS5 consoles support 8K output, so you can play games on 4320p resolution displays.

Always on the subject of PlayStation 5, we remind you that on these pages you will find our special on the PS5 games that have conquered the public during thedigital event of 11 June, with titles developed internally by the subsidiaries of PlayStation Studios and third-party projects such as the sparkling trio of indie adventures represented by Kena, Stray and Little Devil Inside.