PS5: the new design fan concept imagines it as a tower like the Xbox Series X

Unlike their previous PS5 fan design concepts, the VR4Player.fr collective tries this time to imagine the next generation of PlayStation consoles with a tower shape like the one chosen by Microsoft to design the Xbox Series X.

The engineering solution hypothesized by the VR4Player guys for the PS5 design draws inspiration from the Apple Mac Pro of 2013 and, more recently, from the Xbox Series X design unveiled by the Redmond house at the Game Awards 2019.

Designed to ensure greater efficiency in the air flow management, the tower design with three sides of this interesting PS5 concept they allow its use both in horizontal and vertical position without negatively impacting the cooling system internal components.

The latter, according to the latest leak on the PS5 specifications and the information provided by Sony, should include one CPU Zen 2, a GPU capable of up to 9.2 TeraFLOPS of power, 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, dedicated hardware for the management of Ray Tracing and a Superfast SSD which promises to minimize (or even reset) the loading times of nextgen and backwards compatible games. Let us know with a comment what you think of this fan made design and the PS5 DualShock 5 concept always made by the VR4Player team.