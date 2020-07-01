PS5: the graphic updates will be free also for the used PS4 games

Share it:

Speaking with the GameSpark editorial staff, a Sony representative has confirmed that the PS5 program on graphic updates will include the PS4 video games used and, therefore, will also be free for those who want to buy a second-hand title and then obtain the patch for the performance update on PS5.

Still from the columns of GameSpark, the spokesman for the Japanese tech giant has not confirmed, however, whether the PS4 game disc with "advanced backwards compatibility" on PS5 it will continue to be required to run the updated version or if everything will be managed by a new function integrated in the PS5 interface. The system in question will also be valid for eventuals paid graphics updates.

The editorial staff of the Japanese videogame head then asked for clarifications on the backward compatibility of PS5, but also here without receiving exhaustive clarifications on the number of compatible PS4 titles with the Sony nextgen console or even less (rumble) games from past generations of PlayStation systems to be able to benefit from the end of 2020 with the launch of PS5.

As of this writing, the list of cross-gen games that will boast this advanced backward compatibility feature includes Destiny 2 (with related expansions) and EA titles of the Dual Entitlement service such as FIFA 21. Cyberpunk 2077 will also have a free update on PS5 (and on Xbox Series X through the service Smart Delivery), but in the time window following the release of the Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles.