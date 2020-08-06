PS5: the former Xbox Albert Penello criticizes Sony for the limited compatibility of the DualShock 4

Share it:

Through a long intervention shared by the pages of his Twitter profile, the ex Xbox executive Albert Penello has expressed all his doubts about the limited compatibility of the DualShock 4 on PS5 which, as recently specified by Sony, will be guaranteed only in the backwards compatible games for PS4 .

By carefully analyzing the latest announcements made by the Japanese tech giant, former director of Xbox marketing has reasoned about the causes of the lack of compatibility of the PS4 DS4 for the nextgen games of PlayStation 5 and reported that "There is something strange. As far as technology is concerned, everything will work clearly. Other accessories like PS VR will be supported and it is fantastic. But when you look at DualSense features, there is nothing that it will be able to do that could prevent DualShock 4 from running in the same games ".

Penello's examination continues to specify how "the number of buttons will be identical and also the layout. Both have touch functionality and motion sensors. The only exclusive feature of DualSense is the microphone, but all the nextgen games that will absolutely need the microphone could work even with a simple earphone connected to DualShock 4. There is literally no reason why DS4 shouldn't work on all PS5 games, this strategy doesn't make sense, for the vast majority of future games you will still have to look to DS4 or controller with other features if think about crossgen titles and future PC games ".

Then there is another doubt raised by Albert Penello and it is that related to the PS4 games that will receive upgrades for PS5: "So what about updated titles? If a PS4 game is running in its PS5 version with upgrades, will DS4 stop working? Will users have to give up these updates to maintain compatibility with the PS4 controller?"

What do you think of Penello's statements? To those who follow us, we remind you that Sony recently illustrated the advanced features of the HD Camera and the Pulse 3D headphones of PS5 through an update to the relevant cards present in the official PlayStation portal.