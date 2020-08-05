PS5: the DualSense will be updated via software, new images of the accessories

Share it:

During the night Sony updated the official website of PlayStation 5 by publishing not only a series of 360-degree videos for DualSense, headphones and other accessories, but also new images peripherals and a note that has piqued the curiosity of many.

At the bottom of the news you will find images showing new details of the DualSense, the charging base, the 3D wireless headphones, the new camera (with clip for attachment to the TV) and the remote control, these i first official PS5 accessories available in the fall at the launch of the console.

Through the notes at the bottom of the page on the PlayStation website we find out that the DualSense controller will be updated via software: "Always update the PS5 system software and wireless controller software to the latest version available."

It is not clear what features will be added via update, in any case it is an absolute novelty for the PlayStation world, to date in fact Sony has always only published firmware updates for the consoles but not supporting the direct update of the controller.

At the beginning of the week Sony also updated the public on the compatibility of PS4 accessories with PlayStation 5, so we discover that the DualShock 4 it will only work with current generation games while it won't be supported by next-gen PS5 games.